Police appeal for help in tracking down a Wigan man wanted for assault and a bail breach

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a wanted man from Wigan.

By Charles Graham
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 5:36pm

Kevin Stubbs, 43, is wanted in connection with breaching the conditions of a court order on November 3 and also failing to attend Wigan Magistrates’ Court that day when charged with common assault.

Stubbs is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh areas.

Kevin Stubbs

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Stubbs is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9189, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.