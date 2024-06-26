Police appeal for help in tracking down wanted man with links to Wigan
Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man with links to Wigan.
Ryan Atkinson is wanted on recall to prison.
The 28-year-old has links to Leigh, Wigan and Bolton.
Anyone with information on Atkinson’s whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8569189/3622.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.