Police appeal for help in tracking down wanted man with links to Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Jun 2024, 15:38 BST
Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man with links to Wigan.

Ryan Atkinson is wanted on recall to prison.

The 28-year-old has links to Leigh, Wigan and Bolton.

Anyone with information on Atkinson’s whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8569189/3622.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.