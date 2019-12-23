Police appeal for help to find robber who targeted Wigan sandwich shop

Police have launched an appeal for information about a robbery at a sandwich shop in Wigan.

A man threatened a member of staff at Subway, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, and demanded cash from the safe.

He took a small amount of money from the till and left on foot.

No-one was injured during the raid.

It happened at around 9am on Tuesday, October 8, but police have only just appealed to the public for help to find the robber.

He was described as being white and had a gaunt face. He wore a hooded top and snood.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police on 0161 856 9037, quoting number 692 of October 8.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.