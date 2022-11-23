Police appeal for help to find wanted man with links to Wigan
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man with connections to Wigan.
Christopher Kiely, 21, from north Manchester, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court and on recall to prison.
A police spokesman said: “He was released from prison in September after having previously been recalled to prison for failing to comply with his licence for theft offences.”
Kiely is known to visit Manchester, Stockport and Wigan.
Call police on 0161 856 3508 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.