Police appeal for help to locate wanted man after he escaped from officers while being treated in hospital

Richard Kane, 33, escaped from officers on Monday, whilst being treated at North Manchester General Hospital.

He is wanted for escaping from lawful custody.

Kane is known to have links to the north Manchester area.

Richard Kane

Anyone who sees Richard is asked not to approach him and to call 999.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Richard should contact police on 0161 856 9122, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555