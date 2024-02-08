Police appeal for help to trace two wanted men with links to Wigan
Police are appealing for help in tracking down two wanted men with links to Wigan.
Connor Bentley, 25, is wanted on recall to prison.
He has links to Wigan, Leigh and Bolton.
Ryan Holden is also wanted on a recall to prison after being released in December.
Holden is known to have links to the Bury, Radcliffe, Salford and Wigan.
Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is urged to contact police on 0161 8568079/3622.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.