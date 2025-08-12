Police appeal for help to trace two wanted men with links to Wigan
Police are appealing for help to find two wanted men who could be in Wigan.
Scott Derbyshire, 35, is wanted for multiple thefts, while Craig Makin, 45, is wanted for theft and breach of a court order.
Police say both men are known to have links to Wigan and Leigh.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Derbyshire or Makin is asked to call police on 0161 856 7210.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.