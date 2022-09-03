Police appeal for help to trace wanted man with Wigan links
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Skelmersdale with connections to Wigan.
By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:07 pm
Craig Shelley, 34, is wanted for dangerous and disqualified driving and for breaching his court bail conditions.
It is believed that he has links in the Wigan, Liverpool and Skelmersdale areas.
Police urge anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Shelley to contact the force on 0161 856 3622 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.