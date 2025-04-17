Police appeal for help to trace wanted man with Wigan links
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted man with links to Wigan.
Shaun Shovelton, 36, is wanted for failing to appear at court.
Anyone with information on Shovelton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8567954.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.