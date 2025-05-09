Police appeal for help to trace wanted woman with Wigan links
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted woman with links to Wigan.
Chelsea Stanley is wanted on recall to prison for breaching her licence conditions after failing to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in January for robbery.
The 29-year-old is described as being of slim build with blue eyes and ginger hair.
She also has a lip piercing and a text tattoo on the side of her neck. Officers say Stanley has links to St Helens and Wigan.