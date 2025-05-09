Police appeal for help to trace wanted woman with Wigan links

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted woman with links to Wigan.

Chelsea Stanley is wanted on recall to prison for breaching her licence conditions after failing to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in January for robbery.

The 29-year-old is described as being of slim build with blue eyes and ginger hair.

She also has a lip piercing and a text tattoo on the side of her neck. Officers say Stanley has links to St Helens and Wigan.

Anyone with information on Stanley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on X or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 25000033089.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

