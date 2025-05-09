Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted woman with links to Wigan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea Stanley is wanted on recall to prison for breaching her licence conditions after failing to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in January for robbery.

The 29-year-old is described as being of slim build with blue eyes and ginger hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea Stanley

She also has a lip piercing and a text tattoo on the side of her neck. Officers say Stanley has links to St Helens and Wigan.

Anyone with information on Stanley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on X or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 25000033089.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.