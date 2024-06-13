Police appeal for help tracing wanted man with links to Wigan
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are hunting for a wanted man who has links to Wigan.
Ryan Holden is wanted on recall to prison.
Officers searching for the 30-year-old say he has connections to Wigan, Bury, Radcliffe and Salford.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8568079/9594.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 .