Police appeal for help tracing wanted man with links to Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:32 BST
Police are hunting for a wanted man who has links to Wigan.

Ryan Holden is wanted on recall to prison.

Officers searching for the 30-year-old say he has connections to Wigan, Bury, Radcliffe and Salford.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8568079/9594.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 .