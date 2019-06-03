Police appeal for information following crash on M6 near Wigan

Police are appealing for information about a crash on the M6 near Wigan after the occupants of the car fled on foot.

At around 11.40pm on Sunday, May 19, police were called to reports of a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near junction 26 at Orrell.

The vehicle involved, a white Dacia Sandero, had been stolen from outside an address on Tweedsmuir Close in Warrington between 6.30pm and 11pm that evening.

Following the crash, during which no one was seriously injured, the occupants of the car fled the scene on foot.

Det Con Maggie Cassidy of Cheshire Police, said: “Thankfully nobody was seriously injured as a result of the collision on the M6.

"However, this is a serious incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible.

“This investigation in relation to the incidents is ongoing and we are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

“As part of the investigation I’m keen anyone who was in the Tweedsmuir Close around the time the incident occurred and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, either of the vehicle being stole or of the collision, that may be relevant to our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information which may be relevant to our investigation, no matter how small, to get in touch with the team here at Warrington on 101.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may help the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 405725, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage .