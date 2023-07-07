News you can trust since 1853
Detectives are appealing for information after a woman suffered a serious arm injury in a Haydock dog attack.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST

At around 4.20pm on Wednesday April 26 Merseyside Police received a report that a woman had been savaged by a husky as she was walking her own dog on the George V playing field with her partner.

The victim went to hospital after the incident to receive treatment for what officers say was a significant wound to her arm.

A husky similar to the one which attacked a woman in a Haydock parkA husky similar to the one which attacked a woman in a Haydock park
Police have carried out extensive CCTV and witness inquiries in the area and are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact police.

Det Insp Sarah Alyson Keenan said: “This attack left a woman with a significant injury to her arm which would have been a painful and shocking experience to go through in her own neighbourhood.

“Since the attack our officers have checked all CCTV and housing cameras around the park and surrounding area and made several witness inquiries.

“We are now appealing for anyone who has information to come forward.

“We have a dedicated team who review all cases concerning dangerous dogs and are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident so we can identify the dog and its owner.

"I want to emphasize that dog owners need to be mindful of their dogs' behaviours at all times, particularly when they are out in public spaces. If owners or anyone who is looking after any dogs that are liable to be aggressive please make sure they are in a protected space and on a lead or muzzled if out in public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the social media desk @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 2300035267 or you can call or the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555111. You can also use their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.