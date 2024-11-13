Police appeal for witnesses as man dies after 'serious' assault in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man died after a “serious” assault in Wigan, police have revealed, as they seek witnesses who saw three men armed with baseball bats.

At around 5pm on Wednesday, November 6, two men were assaulted by three other men in the Scot Lane area of Newtown.

One of the men has since died, but police say it is not known at this stage whether injuries from the assault were directly linked to his death.

They are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who saw three men with baseball bats in the Scot Lane area at around the same time.

A general view of Scot Lane, Newtown

Anyone with information, or dash-cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094, quoting log 2510 of November 8.

Alternatively, details can be shared using the LiveChat function on the force’s website or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.