Police appeal: hunt for Wigan car vandal and would-be burglar
A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP says they are looking into a would-be break-in on Hunt Street in Scholes, during which a BMW 1 series car parked nearby was also damaged.
It happened during the early hours of Sunday October 13 and police say they know the male intruder then made his getaway in the direction of Rupert Street.
The post read: “We are appealing for any information or CCTV in the local area who may be able to assist in this investigation.
“If you have any information that may assist in identifying the offenders that may assist, please contact 101 and quote log number 0613-29102024.”
Alternatively ring the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.