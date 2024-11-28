Officers investigating an attempted burglary at a Wigan home last month have appealed for public help in tracking down the person responsible.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP says they are looking into a would-be break-in on Hunt Street in Scholes, during which a BMW 1 series car parked nearby was also damaged.

It happened during the early hours of Sunday October 13 and police say they know the male intruder then made his getaway in the direction of Rupert Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post read: “We are appealing for any information or CCTV in the local area who may be able to assist in this investigation.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour - or has CCTV footage of it - in the Hunt Street and Rupert Street area of Scholes in the early hours of October 12

“If you have any information that may assist in identifying the offenders that may assist, please contact 101 and quote log number 0613-29102024.”

Alternatively ring the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.