Police appeal: probe into early hours Wigan village home break-in
Two intruders tried to burgle a home on Gathurst Lane, Shevington, at around 4am on November 9, officers say.
They were said to have approached the address from the direction of Orrell, entered the front garden and caused damage to the garage door.
The pair then made off in an unknown direction. Police have not stated if anything was stolen.
PC Martin, who is heading the inquiry, is appealing for any information or CCTV in the local area which may assist the investigation and identify those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police 101 and quote log number 2901-11112024. Alternatively get in touch by email at [email protected].