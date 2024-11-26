Police appeal: probe into early hours Wigan village home break-in

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Nov 2024, 07:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Residents and motorists are being asked for CCTV and dashcam footage of suspicious behaviour as police investigate a Wigan house-break.

Two intruders tried to burgle a home on Gathurst Lane, Shevington, at around 4am on November 9, officers say.

They were said to have approached the address from the direction of Orrell, entered the front garden and caused damage to the garage door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair then made off in an unknown direction. Police have not stated if anything was stolen.

Police are asking for CCTV footage of suspicious behaviour to be submitted to them as they investigate a burglary in the early hours of November 9 on Gathurst LanePolice are asking for CCTV footage of suspicious behaviour to be submitted to them as they investigate a burglary in the early hours of November 9 on Gathurst Lane
Police are asking for CCTV footage of suspicious behaviour to be submitted to them as they investigate a burglary in the early hours of November 9 on Gathurst Lane

PC Martin, who is heading the inquiry, is appealing for any information or CCTV in the local area which may assist the investigation and identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police 101 and quote log number 2901-11112024. Alternatively get in touch by email at [email protected].

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice