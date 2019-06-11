Police appeal to traced wanted man

Detectives are appealing for help from the public to track down a man wanted in connection with a string of crimes.

Michael Bullen, 43, of Wheatacre, Skelmersdale, is wanted by police in relation to an assault, theft and criminal damage which occurred in Skelmersdale on May 5.

Have you seen Michael Bullen?

A man forced his way into an address, causing damage to the property, before assaulting the female occupant. He is also alleged to have stolen a set of keys.

Following enquiries we now want to trace Bullen and are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and dark brown shaven hair.

He is also wanted for failing to attend court in February in relation to a previous assault which occurred in 2018.

PC Indi Ganly-Boast, of Skelmersdale Police, said: “We are appealing for information about Bullen’s whereabouts.

“We would urge anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01695 566160 or 101, or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log 26 of May 8th 2019.