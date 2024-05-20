Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man is recovering in hospital after he was set upon by a gang in a Wigan borough street.

A group of men armed with weapons smashed a window at a house in Barton Street, Tyldesley, at around 5.55am yesterday (Sunday, May 19) and then attacked a man in his 20s who remonstrated with them, inflicting multiple injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and those who might have CCTV, door bell or dash cam footage of the attack or suspicious behaviour in the area before or after it.

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of Barton Street, Tyldesley, before, during and after Sunday morning's brutal attack on a man in his 20s

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “It has been established that a group of men armed with weapons have smashed a window of an address on that street and when the victim has been confronted, he has been seriously assaulted.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, has received injuries which resulted in him having to go to hospital for treatment. The injuries are not described as life-changing or life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

“Our officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area that morning, or who perhaps lives on Barton Street or the surrounding area and has CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage.

“If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting log 732 of 19/05/2024 or CRI/06KK/0013795/24.