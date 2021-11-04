Police are investigating a cash machine robbery in Wigan

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at the shop on Worthington Way, Wigan.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 2pm on Tuesday November 2.

Three men created the small explosion to remove a cash machine from the premises.

They then fled the scene towards Hindley, with money from the cash machine in a black Audi A3, which is believed to be stolen.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Insp Philip James, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "This was a brazen robbery which occurred in broad daylight and could easily have caused harm to members of the public.

"We are doing everything we can to identify these offenders and evidence from the scene has been recovered and sent to the lab for forensic testing.

"If you were in the area at the time and witnessed this incident, please do not hesitate to contact police."

Anyone with information should report online or by using the LiveChat function. Alternatively, call 101 quoting, quoting incident number 185 of 2/11/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.