A teenager was arrested and drugs were seized when police carried out a raid.

They executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property on Beechtrees, Skelmersdale, on Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply and is now waiting to be questioned by police.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the property.

Anyone with information about drug dealing can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.