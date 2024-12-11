Police arrest 31-year-old man after 'drug exchange' takes place
Police arrested a man found with 60 wraps of suspected class A drugs.
The 31-year-old was detained by Leigh east neighbourhood policing team.
A spokesman said: “A drug exchange was seen taking place and the male made off down the canal, before being stopped and searched under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and he was found to be in possession of approximately 60 wraps of suspected class A and items used for going equipped to steal.
"Male now in custody whilst enquires are ongoing.”