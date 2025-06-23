Two people were arrested after police raided a house and found a “large quantity” of class A drugs.

Following information from the local community, officers executed a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on Hawksclough, Skelmersdale, on Monday morning.

As well as the drugs, they found mobile phones and SIM cards.

A man and a woman, both aged 42 and from Skelmersdale, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

They are both currently in police custody waiting to be questioned.