Police arrest man and woman after drugs found in raid
Two people were arrested after police raided a house and found a “large quantity” of class A drugs.
Following information from the local community, officers executed a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on Hawksclough, Skelmersdale, on Monday morning.
As well as the drugs, they found mobile phones and SIM cards.
A man and a woman, both aged 42 and from Skelmersdale, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
They are both currently in police custody waiting to be questioned.