Police have made three arrests

Officers were called around 8.20pm on Sunday January 16, following a reported robbery and theft of a motor vehicle on St Helens Road, Leigh.

Inquiries have since established that a woman and her colleague were in her car when four men approached them and demanded they get out of the vehicle, threatening to hurt them if they didn't.

The two women got out of the car before two of the men fled in the vehicle, while the other two fled on foot.

Around half an hour later officers sighted the car on East Lancashire Road, Leigh, and a pursuit ensued.

The occupants threw several items out of the windows at the chasing police vehicle.

They abandoned the car on Weston Street, with three of the men attempting to flee on foot before swiftly being arrested by officers.

The men, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, drug and driving offences.

They all remain in custody for questioning, while keys to the vehicle were also seized.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 2623 of 16/01/22.

Alternatively details can be passed via GMP's LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.