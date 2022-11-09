News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police ask: is this suspected stolen motorbike yours?

Police are hoping to reunite what they believe to be a stolen scrambler bike with its rightful owner.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 8:02am

On Tuesday November 8 PCSOs Wray and Smith recovered the blue and muddy Yamaha GYTR in Mosley Common.

A GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley spokesperson said: “Enquiries as yet have not identified an owner.

Read More
Wigan firefighters tackle log burner blaze and say they expect more as fossil fu...
The Yamaha GYTR recovered in Mosley Common

Most Popular

“If anyone has information as to the owner of the bike please make contact at [email protected] quoting Log 0960-081122.”

Officers have been cracking down on the illegal use of off-road quads and two-wheelers at borough hotspots.