Police ask: is this suspected stolen motorbike yours?
Police are hoping to reunite what they believe to be a stolen scrambler bike with its rightful owner.
By Charles Graham
On Tuesday November 8 PCSOs Wray and Smith recovered the blue and muddy Yamaha GYTR in Mosley Common.
A GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley spokesperson said: “Enquiries as yet have not identified an owner.
“If anyone has information as to the owner of the bike please make contact at [email protected] quoting Log 0960-081122.”
Officers have been cracking down on the illegal use of off-road quads and two-wheelers at borough hotspots.