Police ask people to look out for two e-bikes stolen in burglary in Wigan borough
Police are appealing for help to find two e-bikes stolen in a burglary.
They are asking people to look out for the vehicles after they were taken from a house in the Pennington area of Leigh.
A police spokesman said: “The bikes are a KTM Macina Prowler Prestige in green and orange and a KTM Macina Kapaho 7973 in black and red.
"If anyone sees these bikes either out and about or being sold, please contact us and quote log 0428-22102024.”
Call police on 101.