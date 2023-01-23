Police back StreetSafe scheme which allows women and girls to identify high risk areas on a map
Greater Manchester Police is supporting the Government’s StreetSafe online tool that allows people to pinpoint anonymously areas where they don’t feel safe on a map.
The tool is available on the Police UK website: https://www.police.uk/streetsafe.
StreetSafe has been introduced as part of the Government’s response to tackling serious violence and violence against women and girls and help identify areas where there are fears caused by other things such as anti-social behaviour and environmental issues.
Anyone who has concerns about a particular location is encouraged to flag it through the tool.
The information will be considered alongside evidence already gathered by forces across the UK and is used to inform the community safety activities of police and partner agencies such as local authorities.
No crime needs to have been committed to enable a person to indicate where they feel unsafe, and it is important to remember that the StreetSafe tool should not be used to report crimes.