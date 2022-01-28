Police believe Leigh shootings are "targeted attacks"

Two men were gunned down in different parts of town and were taken to hospital with injuries.

The first attack happened at 5.45pm on Wednesday January 26 in Hawthorn Grove, Leigh.

Police established that a property had been shot at. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital and is understood to have suffered a life-changing injury.

Police cordon off Shadwell Grove

A short time later, reports came in that a man in his 30s on Shadwell Grove, Leigh, had also been injured by gunfire. It is understood that he has since undergone an operation.

Both men are currently in a stable condition and remain in hospital.

Wigan's divisional commander, Chief Supt Emily Higham, said: "Inquiries are still very much on going today and we are following a number of leads to try to locate the offenders.

Hawthorn Grove under police lockdown

"We are appealing to the public to please get in touch with police if you have any information at all, as the slightest bit of information could really help us with our investigation.

"I understand that the local community will be worried and so we do have extra patrols in the area for reassurance.

"Please do stop and speak to our officers if you have any concerns at all.

"Our initial inquiries lead us to believe that this has been a targeted attack and we are currently following some significant lines of inquiry."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9101 or 0943 quoting 2599 26/01/22 or the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.