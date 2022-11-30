Police bid to re-unite stolen piece of machinery with its rightful owner
Could this piece of machinery belong to you?
By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
30th Nov 2022, 8:39am
Neighbourhood police seized the wacker plate, otherwise known as a compactor plate, after making an arrest in Wigan borough.
They suspect the machine, which is used for levelling and compacting ground, to be stolen and are hoping they can return it to its rightful owner.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “If this belongs to you please e-mail [email protected] with relevant details so that we can re-unite you both.”