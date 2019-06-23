Police called after burglars target convenience store in early-morning raid

Police were called after burglars targeted a convenience store in the centre of a borough township in the early hours of the morning.

The Spar store in Standish was broken into shortly before 2.55am on Sunday when Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was called after the alarms went off.

A Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) van was at the School Lane retail premises on Sunday morning.

It is not yet clear exactly what, if anything, has been taken.

Police officers were speaking to Spar management about the burglary on Sunday.