Police called to reports of man with knife and samurai sword on Wigan road

Police officers descended on a Wigan village after reports of a man running amok with a knife and a samurai sword.

They were called to Scot Lane in Aspull at around 1pm on Monday by people who reported seeing an armed man smashing windows.

Other news: Woman in hospital with serious injuries following early morning crash in Wigan



An eyewitness, who reported what had happened on social media, said he had a samurai sword and a 12-inch knife.

He said five men jumped in a car to chase him, but he started attacking the vehicle with the sword, before he ran at two other men who tried to intervene.

It is understood that a man has been detained by the police.

Several police vehicles were seen on Scot Lane and officers remained there for some time as they investigated what had happened.

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for further information about the incident.