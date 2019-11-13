Police called to Tesco Express store in Wigan amid reports of armed attack on security van

A Wigan convenience store was taped off and a large police presence called after what appears to be an armed attack on a security van.



Police cars and vans were in place outside the Tesco Express store on Poolstock Lane on Wednesday morning.

Police tape across the entrance to the Tesco Express store

A post on social media from a shocked shopper said two men wearing balaclavas brandishing a sawn-off shotgun were seen robbing a security van.

The poster said they had been barricaded into the store during the terrifying raid.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are still yet to confirm the details of the incident.

Police cars and a van at the scene

However, the supermarket suggested the matter is already being looked into by the force.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “This was a distressing incident for our colleagues and we are supporting the police with their investigation.”