Police called to Wigan school after reports of man acting 'suspiciously'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police detained a man who was acting “suspiciously” outside a Wigan primary school.
They were called to Standishgate at around 3.40pm today after concerns were raised.
It is believed the same man was seen in the area at 9.30am.
Wigan Today has been told by witnesses that he was detained by a parent who recognised him.
Police said the man was later arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.
It is understood this was in connection to an incident which happened after he was taken from the area.