Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police detained a man who was acting “suspiciously” outside a Wigan primary school.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were called to Standishgate at around 3.40pm today after concerns were raised.

It is believed the same man was seen in the area at 9.30am.

Wigan Today has been told by witnesses that he was detained by a parent who recognised him.

Police said the man was later arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

It is understood this was in connection to an incident which happened after he was taken from the area.