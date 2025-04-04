Police called to Wigan school after reports of man acting 'suspiciously'

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Apr 2025, 18:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police detained a man who was acting “suspiciously” outside a Wigan primary school.

They were called to Standishgate at around 3.40pm today after concerns were raised.

It is believed the same man was seen in the area at 9.30am.

Wigan Today has been told by witnesses that he was detained by a parent who recognised him.

Police said the man was later arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

It is understood this was in connection to an incident which happened after he was taken from the area.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice