By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A police investigation is under way after thieves targeted cash machines at a Wigan supermarket.

Emergency services were called to Tesco Extra, on Cross Street, Hindley, in the early hours of Monday amid reports of a robbery.

It is understood thieves targeted cash machines outside the store, before leaving in two vehicles.

One of the vehicles, which had been stolen, has since been found by police as they investigate what happened and work to trace the suspects.

Tesco in Hindley
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to reports of a robbery at a business on Cross Street, Hindley at around 2.30am this morning.

“Two offenders made off in two vehicles, one of which was recovered having been stolen.

“No arrests have been made and CCTV and other enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

