Police catch 12 speeding motorists during traffic operation on Wigan borough road
Police carried out a traffic operation on a Wigan borough road after reports of speeding and driving without due care.
Following concerns from members of the public, Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan Tutor Unit was based on Coupland Road, in Hindley Green, on Friday morning to monitor vehicles.
A police spokesman said: “In the space of a morning, 12 traffic offence reports were issued to speeding motorists, six persons were advised about their manner of driving and six roadside breath tests were conducted.”