Police chase: bike seized and youth detained for anti-social riding
Youths on a motorised bike intimidatingly rode at Wigan police, damaged a vehicle and ignored instructions to dismount.
Neighbourhood beat officers (NBOs) eventually detained a teenager and also confiscated the two-wheeler after a pursuit in Hindley.
A social media post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Hindley NBOs took positive action yesterday (Wednesday February 7) after seeing two youths riding a motorised pedal cycle in an anti-social manner.
"The youths ignored clear instructions to dismount the bike and instead tried to intimidate officers and the public by riding toward them aggressively, resulting in damage to a parked vehicle.
“A foot chase resulted in one youth detained and the bike seized.”