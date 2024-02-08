News you can trust since 1853
Police chase: bike seized and youth detained for anti-social riding

Youths on a motorised bike intimidatingly rode at Wigan police, damaged a vehicle and ignored instructions to dismount.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Neighbourhood beat officers (NBOs) eventually detained a teenager and also confiscated the two-wheeler after a pursuit in Hindley.

A social media post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Hindley NBOs took positive action yesterday (Wednesday February 7) after seeing two youths riding a motorised pedal cycle in an anti-social manner.

The motorised pedal bike seized by Wigan policeThe motorised pedal bike seized by Wigan police
"The youths ignored clear instructions to dismount the bike and instead tried to intimidate officers and the public by riding toward them aggressively, resulting in damage to a parked vehicle.

“A foot chase resulted in one youth detained and the bike seized.”