Police chased banned Wigan teen quad bike rider

A Wigan teenager led police on a chase on his quad bike, a court heard.

Wigan justices were told Stuart Martin, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, was spotted by a patrol driving through through junctions and give way signs at 30mph in a 20mph zone on Broom Road despite being signalled to stop.

A car had to slow down to avoid colliding with helmetless Martin, who then mounted a kerb onto a pavement and rode through a gap in a fence.

The 18-year-old was forced to stop when the quad ran out of petrol and was arrested after trying to flee on foot.

Prosecuting, Nicola Yeadon said: “It was very fortunate that it was a quiet time of the day, because the reckless driving could have resulted in a serious injury to a member of the public, especially as the brakes on the bike were not working. The only reason the defendant stopped was because the quad bike stalled after running out of petrol.”

The hearing was told that Martin had been disqualified from driving for 12 months for unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle back in April 2018.

Martin admitted dangersous driving and driving while disqualified and was bailed for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.