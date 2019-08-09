Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing woman

Borough police officers have launched an appeal to help find a missing woman.



Officers say the are concerned for the welfare of 30-year-old Katherine Sinar, from Leigh.

She is described as being petite, four feet eleven inches tall with dark brown hair in a high ponytail.

She is believed to be wearing a navy blue Helly Hansen jacket that has sky blue detail and possibly carrying a black rucksack with a small amount of red detail.

"At this stage we think she has been to Wigan, possibly having used public transport. We have a number of inquiries that we are following up on but further information will be welcome," the force said.

Her family are worried about her and want her back home. If you see Katherine please call police on 999 or 101.