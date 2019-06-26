Police conclude that man's death at Wigan house is not suspicious

The coroner has been informed after a man’s body was found at a Wigan home.

Police launched an investigation after a friend of the victim came back from work to find him collapsed at the address in Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, and medical experts pronounced him dead at the scene.

House-to-house inquiries were carried out and forensic examiners scoured the home after the grim discovery on Tuesday evening.

Eventually it was concluded there were no suspicious circumstances and the case will now be the subject of an inquest.

The deceased has not been named but neighbours said that the house belonged to a man in his early 40s called Martin.

He had lived with his girlfriend and a child but they had left and more recently he had been living with another man.

A resident said it was this other occupant who found the body.

He said: “I last saw Martin on Sunday when he was going to the shops to buy some drinks.

"His friend told me that he had last seen him on Monday night at the house.

The friend got up the next morning, didn’t see him then and went to work and it was only when he returned at teatime that he found the body.

"It’s very sad. He was a good guy; a quiet one who kept himself to himself who had a regular job.”

A spokesoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called to an address in Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, its having been reported that a man’s body had been found there. It has now been established that there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been handed to the coroner.”