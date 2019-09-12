Police cordon off multiple Wigan roads amid reports of shootings

Police have cordoned off several village roads this morning and have warned residents to avoid the area, amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting at a house.



Residents have reporting a "flurry" of gunshots in Vicarage Road, Abram, in the early hours of the morning, before hearing a motorbike speeding off, sometime between midnight and 12.30am.

Police cars and vans have been in attendance on the residential street since the early hours of the morning. Forensics have been spotted combing the scene.

Redland Court, a cul-de-sac off Bolton Road close to the Bryn Hall pub, has also been completely sealed off.

Sources have told Wigan Today that a second shooting occurred here.

Winstanley Road, off Lily Lane in Bryn Gates, has also been put on lockdown after a car crashed into a gate. Its occupants fled the scene.

The abandoned car at Winstanley Road

One social media user said: "Swear I heard gun shots last night", adding: "Sounded like 6 shots or more one after the other. Didn't sound like fireworks."

Another person responded: "That’s what I heard I think it was about 8 shots and then a motorbike sped off."

Greater Manchester Police have not yet confirmed the circumstances of the incident, but said on social media: "Due to on-going Police Incident in Abram, please avoid area as traffic is starting to build up Simpkin St/Vicarage Rd, Abram."

More to follow...

Police in Redland Court