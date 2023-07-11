News you can trust since 1853
Three stolen cars have been seized by Wigan police in one night.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST

And officers are crediting new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology for the breakthroughs.

A social media post by GMP Wigan West said that due to recent investment in the kit, the C Relief Transport Unit seized three stolen vehicles.

Wigan police have recently invested in new automatic numberplate recognition technologyWigan police have recently invested in new automatic numberplate recognition technology
One was said to have been stolen in Wigan on July 6.

But police do not rely on technology alone and ask if members of the public spot suspicious activity or vehicles, they should ring 101.

Alternatively phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.