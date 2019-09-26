Police dedicate specialist investigators to 'horrific' Wigan shooting incidents

A team of specialist officers have been assigned to investigate the recent spate of gun violence on Wigan’s streets.



Four violent incidents in less than a fortnight have left many residents living in fear, prompting Greater Manchester Police to step up patrols in the area.

Police in Vicarage Road

A spokesman for the force said: “We appreciate how concerned local residents are and we wanted to reassure the community we are treating these incidents as a priority and are working hard to prevent any further attacks.”

At around 12.15am on Thursday 12 September 2019, police were called to reports that a firearm had been discharged on Vicarage Road.

A short time after the firearms discharge on Vicarage Road, officers responded to reports of a second shooting on Redland Court in Ashton-in-Makerfield. A 41-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds has been released from hospital.

Shortly before 11.00pm on Saturday 21 September police were called to Bolton Road, Ashton to reports of a possible firearms discharge and petrol bomb being thrown at a property on the street.

Police in Bolton Road

A fourth unrelated incident, in Bickershaw Lane, is being treated as a separate investigation.

At around 4.20pm on Thursday 19 September 2019 police received a report that a man had been shot in Bickershaw Lane. A single shot was discharged from a shotgun, injuring the man in the Range Rover in his arm and hand.

It is not believed that any of these incidents are related to historic cases in Abram.

In response to these incidents GMP has committed specialist teams who are investigating the incidents as a priority and additional resources will be providing extra patrols in the area. Officers are targeting hotspot areas, where previous shootings have taken place and extra district resources are being dedicated to the area. Officers will be using a range of tactics in addition to high visibility patrols.

Police in Redland Court

Superintendent Chris Bridge of Greater Manchester Police said: “I want to reassure the residents of Wigan and Leigh that we are doing all we can to bring the offenders of these horrific incidents to justice.

“Our investigations show that these are targeted attacks on specific individuals and are not random attacks. I have tasked a specialist team of officers to focus on these incidents as a priority for the district.

“We are working with partner agencies and local authorities to minimise disruption and do all we can to keep our residents safe. I am also working closely with local ward councillors to ensure we remain engaged with the local community and we are here to answer any of your concerns.

“GMP officers are here to provide support and reassurance to the local community and to reiterate that this kind of violence has no place on our streets, and it will not be tolerated.”

If you have any information on any of these incidents, please contact police on the relevant number below:

Police in Bickershaw Lane

For the incident on Thursday 19 September please contact Major Investigation Team on 0161 856 8797.

For the incidents on Thursday 12 September and Saturday 21 September please contact Wigan CID on 0161 856 3034.