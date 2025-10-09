A Wigan school went into lockdown and police rushed to the area after reports of a man with a weapon.

Officers descended on Shevington on Thursday morning and searched the area for the man.

But a Facebook post from Wigan and Leigh police revealed no-one was found.

A police spokesman said: “This morning officers responded to a report of a male with a weapon in Shevington in the vicinity of a school in the local area.

Police searched for a man with a weapon

“Our response team were deployed to the area. A local school went into partial lockdown as a precautionary measure. An area search was conducted and no male carrying a weapon was located.

“We do not believe there to be any threat to the wider community.”

Several schools were put into temporary lockdown and armed police and the force helicopter were scrambled over reports of a firearms incident in Ashton town centre last month.

Sightings of a man supposedly loading a gun in the Ashton Market or Thomas Gerard car park triggered the emergency and precautionary responses, but police did not find anything of concern.

In another incident last month, there were reports that someone had been seen carrying a suspected firearm on Houghton Lane in Shevington.

Police again rushed to the area, with some seen near Shevington High School, but nothing was found.