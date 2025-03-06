Police detain five men as they target illegal activity at business premises in Leigh

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:53 BST

Five men were detained and a cannabis farm was uncovered as police carried out a day of action targeting business premises.

Illegal activities at business sites in Leigh was the focus of the operation involving neighbourhood policing teams and the district intelligence unit.

They executed three warrants in collaboration with immigration enforcement, HMRC, environmental health and housing standards.

Two men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class B drugs and abstracting electricity, after police uncovered a cannabis farm with around 150 plants on Chapel Street.

Police targeted business premises in LeighPolice targeted business premises in Leigh
Elsewhere, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class B drugs and abstracting electricity, after electricity was found to have been bypassed at a business premises on Railway Road.

Two other men were detained by immigration enforcement and several improvement notices were issued by Wigan Council.

Neighbourhood inspector Sam Davies said: “We successfully executed warrants with a number of key partners that resulted in five individuals being arrested for a range of different offences.

“These arrests were the direct result of meticulous intelligence gathering and collaborative information sharing between agencies.

“It is important to highlight that we will not only listen to the concerns of our residents, but we will take robust action collectively utilising a wide range of enforcement powers.”

“I want to be absolutely clear to those individuals who continue to conduct criminal activities: this won't be the last time we carry out such operations across the Wigan borough.

“We remain committed to disrupting criminal activity, prosecuting offenders and keeping our community safe.”

If you suspect a business is involved in illegal activities, you can report them here.

