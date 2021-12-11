Police disciplined after 10 officers found at illegal lockdown party
Two police officers have been disciplined for attending a party in breach of Covid-19 lockdown rules.
Police were called to the gathering at a house in Hove, East Sussex, at 8.46pm on May 15 where they found a number of off-duty colleagues present.
At the time of the incident, coronavirus regulations stated that people should only mix with their own household or linked households.
A total of 10 officers were later issued with fixed penalty notices of £200 each for breaching the rules.
A force spokeswoman said: “An internal investigation carried out into the incident resulted in one of the police officers involved being given a written warning and an acting police sergeant given reflective practice, which requires officers to reflect on their actions and to improve their performance.”
Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “We have taken Covid-related breaches very seriously and we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour which falls below the standards we expect of our officers and staff.”
