Police dog tracks down suspect after attempted burglary in early hours
Police were called at 3.15am on Tuesday following reports a man had been disturbed while trying to enter the rear of a house in Billinge.
He ran away so police dog Mizz and handler tracked the man through a nearby housing estate, where he was detained.
A number of items, including a balaclava, gloves, torch, screwdriver and a snapped door lock, believed to be from a separate address, were recovered.
The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and going equipped for theft.
He is currently in police custody and police inquiries are continuing.
Matrix inspector Bernard McHugh said: “We remain committed to preventing and detecting burglaries and protecting our communities and would encourage people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
“You can also report any concerns to police on 999 if a crime is in progress, via 101 or via X @MerPolCC.”