A man has been arrested after being tracked and detained by a police dog.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 3.15am on Tuesday following reports a man had been disturbed while trying to enter the rear of a house in Billinge.

He ran away so police dog Mizz and handler tracked the man through a nearby housing estate, where he was detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of items, including a balaclava, gloves, torch, screwdriver and a snapped door lock, believed to be from a separate address, were recovered.

Police dog Mizz

The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and going equipped for theft.

He is currently in police custody and police inquiries are continuing.

Matrix inspector Bernard McHugh said: “We remain committed to preventing and detecting burglaries and protecting our communities and would encourage people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“You can also report any concerns to police on 999 if a crime is in progress, via 101 or via X @MerPolCC.”