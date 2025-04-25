Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vehicle-related crime across Greater Manchester has fallen by 27 per cent in the past year, latest figures show, while cars and property worth more than £1m have been recovered by police.

A senior officer at Greater Manchester Police revealed the force had been working “tremendously hard” to tackle the problem.

Between September 2023 and March 2024, it received reports of 4,275 theft of motor vehicle crimes, 7,136 thefts from vehicles and 1,631 crimes relating to vehicle interference.

In comparison, between September 2024 and March 2025, there were 1,093 fewer theft of motor vehicle crimes (a 26 per cent decrease), 1,984 fewer thefts from vehicles (28 per cent fall) and 405 fewer crimes relating to vehicle interference (28 per cent fall).

GMP said these reductions were due to a strategic and sustained effort to combat vehicle crime, which has included targeted operations in known hot-spot areas, increased visible and covert patrols during peak offending times, and listening to community concerns.

The force has collaborated with local authorities, community safety partnerships and neighbourhood watch schemes in a co-ordinated approach to prevention, detection and enforcement.

Officers have recovered stolen vehicles and property worth more than £1m and returned them to their rightful owners.

Work has also been done to prevent vehicle crime in car parks in Manchester city centre.

Despite often being perceived as a “low-level” crime, vehicle theft is frequently linked to serious and organised groups who operate across Greater Manchester and beyond.

These criminal groups use stolen vehicles to commit further offences, such as drug-related crimes and serious violence.

Stolen vehicles can be used as getaway cars or dismantled in chop-shops for parts, which can be shipped internationally and sold for significant amounts of money.

Supt Danny O’Neil, who is the lead for vehicle crime at GMP, said: “Across the force we have worked tremendously hard to identity areas of concern, target them and make significant changes.

“It is pleasing to see the figures decreasing to nearly 30 per cent across all three main focus points related to vehicle crime, with our presence and investigations into these cases preventing potential further incidents of these nature.

“We recognise the substantial impact vehicle crime has on victims, not just on a financial level but a personal level. For many of those who are victims of vehicle crime, it can often have knock-on effects in their life, whether that be their inability to travel to work, transport children to school or attend medical appointments.

“Items that have been stolen from vehicles may hold irreplaceable sentimental value or represent a financial loss that insurance cannot fully cover.

“I would like to urge vehicle owners to take continue to take precautions, including removing valuables from vehicles, using steering locks for keyless entry cars, parking in well-lit areas when possible and considering additional security measures such as tracking devices and faraday pouches for electronic keys.”

Anyone with any information about vehicle crime is encouraged to report it to police by calling 101 or using the live chat function on GMP’s website. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.