Concerns are growing for the safety of a 14-year-old Wigan schoolgirl.

Talisha was last seen at 3.30pm on Saturday August 2 at the Trafford Centre.

Police have issued a social media appeal for help in finding the youngster who has connnections with West Yorkshire.

She is 5ft 4ins tall, with long black hair and distinctively long, pink fingernails.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a grey New Balance crop top and black waist-length fur coat. She was carrying a black and white chequered bag with a gold chain.

The post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP reads: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 0161 856 7094 quoting log number 2170-02/08/25.