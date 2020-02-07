Police find cannabis farm after being called to Wigan burglary

Police stumbled into a cannabis farm in Wigan after being called to a burglary.

Officers were called at around 1.30pm on Thursday to a report of a burglary at a property on Lancaster Road in Hindley.

A window had been damaged at the address.

Further investigations by officers later revealed a cannabis farm within the property.

Police have now closed the operation.

Nobody has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225 quoting 1532 of February 6 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.