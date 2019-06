Police executing a drugs warrant at a house in the borough were stunned to discover a large hoard of deadly weapons.



Rifles, a pistol, hunting knives, a knuckle duster and machetes were among the weapons seized by officers carrying out a search at a property in Leigh yesterday (Friday, May 31) morning.

Two men aged 51 and one aged 23 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.