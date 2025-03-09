Police find motorbike hidden in woodland in Wigan three hours after it was stolen

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Mar 2025, 12:28 BST

A stolen motorbike was found just three hours later hidden in woodland.

Greater Manchester Police’s traffic officers reported the vehicle was taken in Hindley on Saturday and they went to look for it.

On X, they wrote: “#TrafficPCSOs #XQ14 carried out an area search in @GMPWigan this afternoon, after the theft of a motorcycle in Hindley three hours earlier.

"A 700cc Yamaha was found in woodland and it was recovered, for a forensic exam and return to its owner.

“Fortunately it had very little damage.”

